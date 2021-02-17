Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,689. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

