Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 1,464,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,284. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

