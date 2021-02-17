Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 175,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,293. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

