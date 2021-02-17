Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

EXAS opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

