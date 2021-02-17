Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading 37% Higher

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares traded up 37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.48. 740,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average session volume of 173,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.