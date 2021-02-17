Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.81-3.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,668. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

