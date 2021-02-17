EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. Sells 602 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $30,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in EverQuote by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after buying an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 232,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EverQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 142,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

