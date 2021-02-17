Everipedia Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $65.73 million and $12.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,951,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,207,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

