Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,355. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.08.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

