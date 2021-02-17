European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.50

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 422393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £442.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

