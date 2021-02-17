Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.02 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

