EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,280. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

