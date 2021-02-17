ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LMLB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:LMLB)’s share price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.