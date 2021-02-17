Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average of $229.51. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.