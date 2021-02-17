Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

ARCC stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.