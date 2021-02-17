Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7,747.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.