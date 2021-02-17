Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

