Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $195.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.