Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Total by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 96,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

