Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $267,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of IPG opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

