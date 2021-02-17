Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36.

