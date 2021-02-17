Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.23. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 90,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Essential Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

