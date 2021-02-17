Essent Group (ESNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

