Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,245.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27) and last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.27), with a volume of 101259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £580.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 856.65.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

