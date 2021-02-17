Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 55.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.