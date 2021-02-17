Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

QSR stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

