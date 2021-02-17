Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTB. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $33.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

