Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.09 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $717.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

