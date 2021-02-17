Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.76

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.76 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.28). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 4,734,358 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

