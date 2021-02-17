EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.42

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 95976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

