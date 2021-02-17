EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
NYSE:EPR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 667,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,899. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
