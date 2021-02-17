Epizyme (EPZM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.
In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Epizyme Company Profile
Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.