Epizyme (EPZM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.