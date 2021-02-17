Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

EGLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.