Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells $873,000.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Enova International stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.80.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
