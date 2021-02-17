Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells $873,000.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enova International stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

