EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 53,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

