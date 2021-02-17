Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ESOA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,841. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

