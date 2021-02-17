Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ESOA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,841. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
