Emerald (EEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EEX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Emerald news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

