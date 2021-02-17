Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s stock price rose 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 4,746,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 1,084,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $120.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $159,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,971.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology Corp. is a vertically integrated commercial-stage company engaged in various aspects of the leisure gaming industry. It offers gaming services, including a variety of lottery, casino gaming and sports betting products through two distribution channels: an online channel and a land-based retail channel.

