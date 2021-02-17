Elrond Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $378.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $143.32 or 0.00273970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.63 or 0.03203069 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,205,692 coins and its circulating supply is 16,972,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.