Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

