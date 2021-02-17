Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.