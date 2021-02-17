Ellevest Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AZO opened at $1,173.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

