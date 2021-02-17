Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

Shares of UPS opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

