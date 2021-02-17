Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 324.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

