Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 128.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

