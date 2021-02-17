Ellevest Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 186.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,890,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE ARE opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

