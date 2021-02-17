Ellevest Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Baxter International by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,021,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

