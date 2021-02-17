Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. 47,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

