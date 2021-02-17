Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,844 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,918,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 420,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

