Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $511,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.14. 12,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.